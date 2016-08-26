Brady sharp in preseason debut; Patriots top Panthers 19-17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tom Brady looked sharp in his preseason debut, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan in helping the New England Patriots to a 19-17 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

Brady relieved Jimmy Garoppolo late in the first quarter and completed a 37-yard pass to Aaron Dobson on his first play from scrimmage, leading to a field goal. On his second drive Brady heaved a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass to Hogan down the right sideline for a 9-0 lead. Brady's other two drives failed to produce points.

While Brady was on the mark, league MVP Cam Newton struggled mightily in his most extensive playing time of the preseason. Newton was intercepted twice and the Panthers failed to get any points on his eight first-half possessions. Overall, the Panthers scored just three points in 10 Newton-led drives.

The sixth-year quarterback was high on some passes and didn't get much help from his receivers, who had problems getting separation and dropped four passes, including one by Brenton Bersin on a fourth-and-2 at midfield.

New England's defense shut down the league's highest-scoring offense from a year ago. They also intercepted Derek Anderson and allowed only one passing play of more than 15 yards in the first half.

Garoppolo, expected to start the first four games for the Patriots while Brady serves a suspension for his role in "Deflategate," returned in the second quarter but couldn't get anything going.

In the third quarter he rolled out of the pocket while under pressure and missed an open receiver who'd gotten behind the defense. His six drives resulted in no points, although Stephen Gostkowski missed a 30-yard field goal on the New England's opening possession.

QB COMPARISON

Patriots: Brady finished 3 of 9 for 76 yards with one touchdown, while Garoppolo was 9 of 15 for 57 yards.

Panthers: Newton was 13 of 29 for 100 yards with two interceptions and ran once for 9 yards.

ROOKIE WATCH

Patriots: QB Jacoby Brissett connected on a 12-yard TD pass to DeAndre Carter to give New England a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter. That was set up by a 60-yard punt return by rookie Cyrus Jones.

Panthers: CBs James Bradberry and Daryl Worley fared well. Veteran Bene Benwikere, who is competing for one of those two starting spots, gave up a touchdown pass.

POSITION BATTLES

Patriots: Call it even at running back, Tyler Gaffney had 32 yards on six carries and LaGarrette Blount had 26 yards on five carries, including a 17-yard run in which he hurdled Panthers safety Tre Boston as he broke into the secondary.

Panthers: Rookie punter Kasey Redfern had a pair of 60-plus yard punts, while veteran Mike Scifres shanked a 21-yard punt and left with an injured knee.

INJURY UPDATE

Patriots: The Patriots reported no injuries.

Panthers: Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen sat out his second straight game while recovering from back spasms. Guards Trai Turner (shoulder), Andrew Norwell (ankle) and linebacker Jeremy Cash (possible concussion) left with injuries.

MISSED CHANCES

Gostkowski missed field goals of 52 and 30 yards.

IN YOUR WEBB

Joe Webb threw two late fourth quarter TD passes to sixth-string tight end Marcus Lucas to make the score close.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL