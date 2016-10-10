Brady shows little rust in Patriots' win

CLEVELAND – Another win in the books, Tom Brady jogged off the field as he’s done so many times before.

As the Patriots fans who invaded Cleveland cheered and chanted his name, Brady waved and smiled before heading into the locker room and celebrating with his teammates.

His eyes only focused forward, he savored every second.

He missed this.

“I’m back doing what I love to do,” he said.

Looking razor-sharp at times and relatively rust-free after serving his four-game “Deflategate” suspension, Brady passed for 406 yards and threw three touchdowns to Martellus Bennett in his hyped return as the Patriots thumped the Cleveland Browns 33-13 on Sunday.

New England’s star quarterback was back – much to the relief of teammates and Patriots fans everywhere – following a ban for his role in the scandal in which an NFL investigation found that the four-time Super Bowl champion Patriots under-inflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game.

Brady fought Commissioner Roger Goodell’s ruling for more than a year before he begrudgingly accepted his punishment.

And while it appeared he took out some frustration on the Browns (0-5), Brady insisted he’s not seeking revenge.

“This isn’t a time for me to reflect,” he said. “There’s no point at looking back at anything. Whether we won Super Bowls or lost championship games or the last four weeks, none of it matters.

“I’ve just moved on, man.”

Brady passed for 271 yards in the first half as the Patriots (4-1) rebounded from a stinging shutout last week at home to Buffalo.

Brady threw two short TD passes in the first half to Bennett before hooking up with his new teammate on a 37-yarder to give the Patriots a 30-7 lead in the third.

He thoroughly enjoyed his return, even posing like Olympic track star Usain Bolt after a 4-yard run to signal for a first down.

“I don’t run much, and when I do I get excited,” he said, smiling.

Coach Bill Belichick replaced Brady with 6:02 left, greeting him on the sideline with a handshake and pat on the back.

For the Browns, a rebuilding season is spiraling out of control.

Cleveland has dropped seven straight and 14 of 15, and Browns coach Hue Jackson is running out of quarterbacks after rookie Cody Kessler was knocked out in the first half with rib and chest injuries. Charlie Whitehurst replaced him, becoming the fifth quarterback to play for Cleveland in five games.