Browns in talks with Columbus to move training camp there

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed the team is discussing a move of its preseason training camp from its year-round facility in Berea to a new city recreation facility in Columbus.

Plans first reported by The Columbus Dispatch on Thursday call for the team and Franklin County to contribute $5 million each with Columbus paying the balance of the facility's estimated cost of between $15 million and $17 million.

The Dispatch says the move could occur in 2018.

A Browns spokesman said Thursday most of training camp would be in Columbus if an agreement is reached.

A plan floated earlier this year to move training camp to Ohio State University was scrapped after the state refused to contribute $5 million toward the cost of building a new practice facility.