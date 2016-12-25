Bucs' playoff hopes hurt

NEW ORLEANS – Mark Ingram rushed for two touchdowns and a game-sealing first down in the final minutes, and the New Orleans Saints put a considerable damper on Tampa Bay’s playoff aspirations with a 31-24 victory Saturday.

The Buccaneers (8-7) needed a win to keep pace with Green Bay (9-6) for the final NFC wild-card spot but couldn’t keep up with the Saints’ explosive offense.

Drew Brees was 23 of 34 for 299 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans (7-8), which gained 417 total yards and did not have a turnover against a team with 26 takeaways – including three interceptions of Brees in the clubs’ previous meeting two weeks earlier.

This time, it was New Orleans’ defense producing turnovers; Jairus Bryd intercepted Jameis Winston twice. The first takeaway set up Ingram’s second TD, and the second stalled a promising Bucs drive into Saints territory.

The Buccaneers’ loss locked up the NFC South for Atlanta (10-5) and ensured a wild card for the New York Giants. Now Tampa Bay must win the season finale and hope for losses by Washington and Green Bay next week.

If that happens, a complicated tie-breaker based on strength of victories will decide the final playoff spot between the Bucs and Packers.

Roberto Aguayo’s 35-yard field goal pulled Tampa Bay within a touchdown at the two-minute warning. An onside kick failed when Saints receiver Brandin Cooks recovered.

Then New Orleans handed the ball to Ingram three times for a first down to run out the clock.

Cooks caught five passes for 98 yards, including a 42-yard reception.

New Orleans rookie Michael Thomas had six receptions for 98 yards, including a 46-yarder that set up Travaris Cadet’s 11-yard touchdown catch.

Ingram finished with 90 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Winston was 23 of 35 for 277 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 27 touchdowns this season, tying a franchise single-season record. His touchdown passes went to tight end Cameron Brate and Mike Evans.

Jacquizz Rodgers rushed for a 3-yard touchdown for Tampa Bay.