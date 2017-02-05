Cheering for team 'time of her life'

Kristen Johnson Felton’s hard work and dedication have paid off tremendously in the past few weeks.

Felton, a 2007 Snider graduate, is a cheerleader for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and will be on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston today cheering on the Falcons against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Felton also represented the team’s squad at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 29.

“It was such an honor to be there amongst the best of the best in NFL cheerleaders,” Felton said of the Pro Bowl, “and to be chosen by my teammates meant so much to me.

“The atmosphere was one to remember, so many fans from all the different teams. With the Falcons being in the Super Bowl, all the fans were yelling, ‘Rise Up!’ in support of the Falcons beating the Patriots.”

She is finishing her fifth season with Atlanta after joining the team her senior year at Georgia.

“She’s having the time of her life,” her mother, Barbara Johnson, said. “She got married (Jan. 14), she was in the Pro Bowl and now Super Bowl. If this is any indication of how your year’s going to go, she’s going to have an amazing year.

“She’s the captain of her team, she also was chosen to go and represent the Falcons at the Pro Bowl from the cheerleaders. It’s a big deal. You have no idea how many times she cried on me, but she just kept plugging.”

Felton and the Atlanta Falcons arrived in Houston on Thursday and hit the ground running with little time to rest. The group toured NRG Stadium, met with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and made an appearance on Good Morning America.

“It’s really exciting,” she said of being in Houston. “We are pulled here and there doing different appearances and stuff. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

A busy schedule is something Felton’s used to, though, since she participated in track, gymnastics and cheerleading at Snider and danced at her mom’s studio, SheeKriStyle Academy of Dance, after her extra-curriculars.

Felton excelled at everything she did.

“She gave it her all just like everything in life. That’s how I taught both my daughters,” Johnson said. “Regardless of what it is, it took a lot of hard work and sacrifice to get where she’s at. Nothing comes easy.”

When Felton’s Pro Bowl appearance was announced, she was concerned Johnson wasn’t as excited as she should have been.

“It was a good feeling and I know her first impression was, ‘Oh, mom, you’re not acting hyped enough about it,’” Johnson said. “It was a great feeling to watch.”

The biggest delight Johnson has in the past month is the enjoyment her daughter is getting out of the experience.

“She’s having the time of her life,” Johnson emphasized. “This is Fort Wayne’s connection to the Super Bowl. It’s just such a big thing.

“The only thing I hated, it’s not the Colts she’s representing. The Falcons have been a good experience for her. Atlanta’s a nice city to live and to work. She didn’t make a bad decision having chosen to reside there.”

