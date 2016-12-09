Chiefs' defense stuffs Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Tyreek Hill had touchdowns receiving and on a punt return, Kansas City’s defense made life miserable for Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 21-13 on a frigid Thursday night to take control of the AFC West.

Charcandrick West also had a TD run for the Chiefs (10-3). They moved into a first-place tie with Oakland (10-3) but hold the tiebreaker with two wins over their longtime divisional rival.

Carr was 17 of 41 for 117 yards passing, although the ugly stat line wasn’t entirely his fault.

Seth Roberts dropped just about everything thrown at him, Amari Cooper couldn’t adjust to a long throw for a would-be touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and several more passes were dropped to the rock-hard turf of Arrowhead Stadium on a night when wind chills approached single digits.

Alex Smith threw for 261 yards with a touchdown and an interception to help the Chiefs beat Oakland for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

Hill didn’t seem bothered by the cold, scorching the Raiders for a 36-yard TD reception before bringing a punt back 78 yards for another score. It made him the first rookie since Gale Sayers in 1965 with touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on punt and kickoff returns in a single season.

Giants player hit by racist break-in

Police are investigating racist graffiti scrawled on the walls of a New Jersey home belonging to a New York Giants player.

Police on Thursday were investigating the break-in at Nikita Whitlock’s home as a hate crime, Moonachie, New Jersey, police Sgt. Richard Behrens told The Record.

Whitlock, who’s black, showed reporters the graffiti – “KKK,” a swastika and other racial slurs – that was on multiple walls in his his family’s home. The name “Trump” was also written on the wall in marker.

Around the league

Cleveland QB Robert Griffin III, who hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder in the Sept. 11 season opener at Philadelphia, will start Sunday against Cincinnati . ... The New York Jets placed star center Nick Mangold on injured reserve after he aggravated an ankle injury during the Jets’ 41-10 loss to the Colts. ... Atlanta signed cornerback Robert Alford to a four-year contract extension. ... Denver QB Trevor Siemian returned to practice Thursday, his first full practice since spraining his foot in a Nov. 27 losst to Kansas City.