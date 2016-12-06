Colts' Jackson suspended for 4 games

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jackson will be eligible to return to the Colts' active roster on Jan. 2, a day after the team's regular-season finale against Jacksonville.

The Colts (6-6) are tied for first place in the AFC South with Houston and Tennessee. Jackson also will miss games against Tennessee, Minnesota and Oakland. He has 78 tackles and a sack this season.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday.