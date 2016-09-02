Colts down Bengals on TD in final minute

CINCINNATI – Stephen Morris’ 25-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Tevaun Smith with 40 seconds left gave the Indianapolis Colts a 13-10 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night with both teams’ starters watching from the sidelines.

The Colts (2-2) and Bengals (1-3) rested their starters, hoping to avoid injuries, but Indianapolis lost another player at a hard-hit position.

Cornerback Tevin Mitchell left in the first half with a hamstring injury. The Colts already had five cornerbacks injured.

“It’s unfortunate because we just got him back,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “I don’t know the severity of it.”

The Bengals’ starters were among a group of 27 players on the field for a workout in T-shirts and shorts two hours before the kickoff, knowing they wouldn’t be playing.

Andy Dalton lingered on the field after the workout and chatted with Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals, a fellow TCU athlete. The Cardinals were in town and had the day off before opening a weekend series against the Reds.

The Colts’ Adam Vinatieri made field goals from 21 and 46 yards, leaving him 7 for 8 in the preseason with his only miss coming from 47 yards.

Mike Nugent made a 21-yard field goal for the Bengals, ending his preseason on an upbeat note. He’d missed a pair of field goals and an extra point in the first two preseason games.

BEARS 21, BROWNS 7: In Cleveland, Robert Griffin III led Cleveland’s starting offense on a short touchdown drive against Chicago’s defensive backups in the exhibition loss.

Ka’Deem Carey scored on a 1-yard run in the first half, rookie Jordan Howard had a 16-yard TD run and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals as the Bears (1-3) avoided a winless preseason.

Isaiah Crowell had a 4-yard TD for the Browns (0-4), who played Griffin and the offensive starters for the first quarter. Griffin went 4 of 8 for 31 yards during his three series.

Griffin’s night might have been over after the second possession, but the Bears fumbled a punt, giving Cleveland the ball at the Chicago 18.

Griffin threw two incompletions in the end zone before Crowell squirted in on third down to give the Browns a 7-3 lead.

It took Cleveland six plays to cover the 18 yards.

Bears coach John Fox rested his starters, allowing him and his staff to get a longer look at some of the players fighting for roster spots.

Brian Hoyer seems secure as Chicago’s No. 2 QB behind Jay Cutler, and the veteran finished his preseason with a solid night, going 12 of 16 for 112 yards. He only had one starter with him on offense – wide receiver Kevin White, who had four catches for 57 yards.

Gould’s field goals were from 27, 30 and 43 yards.