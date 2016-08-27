Colts eye creative ways to rush QB

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino can already sense the pressure building outside the locker room.

Fans are weary of seeing the same old problems from a defense that has been unable to stop the run, chase down quarterbacks or get off the field consistently.

So Monachino has changed things up. His solution is to be more aggressive and creative with play calls – a philosophy that could give the Colts a whole new look.

“We have to manufacture some pass rush by bringing them from different areas,” Monachino said Wednesday in advance of tonight’s home preseason game against Philadelphia. “We can’t just line up and say our four are better than your five and we will get home.

“We’ve got to create some looks and some things that confuse protections and break down some of the organization of the offense.”

Despite missing the 2014 season with a league-imposed suspension and a torn Achilles tendon, veteran Robert Mathis’ 341/2 sacks remain a team high and account for 23 percent of the Colts’ total from 2012 to 2015.

None of Mathis’ teammates recorded more than 12 sacks during that same span.

Mathis is expected to sit out his third straight preseason game.

Indianapolis’ starting cornerbacks, Vontae Davis (ankle) and Patrick Robinson (groin) and backups Jalil Brown (knee) and D’Joun Smith (ankle) have already been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Henry Anderson, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week, and cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who signed Monday, are not expected to play.

Roundup

PATRIOTS 19, PANTHERS 17: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Tom Brady looked sharp in his preseason debut, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hogan in helping New England defeat Carolina.

Brady relieved Jimmy Garoppolo late in the first quarter and completed a 37-yard pass to Aaron Dobson on his first play from scrimmage, leading to a field goal. On his second drive Brady heaved a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass to Hogan down the right sideline for a 9-0 lead. Brady’s other two drives failed to produce points.

While Brady was on the mark, league MVP Cam Newton struggled mightily in his most extensive playing time of the preseason. Newton was intercepted twice, and the Panthers failed to get any points on his eight first-half possessions. Overall, the Panthers scored just three points in 10 Newton-led drives.

New England’s defense shut down the league’s highest-scoring offense from a year ago. They also intercepted Derek Anderson and allowed only one passing play of more than 15 yards in the first half.

STEELERS 27, SAINTS 14: At New Orleans, Ben Roethlisberger had two touchdown passes, and Landry Jones passed for another TD and 206 yards as Pittsburgh topped New Orleans.

Antonio Brown caught a 57-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Roethlisberger.

BUCCANEERS 30, BROWNS 13: At Tampa, Florida, Jameis Winston threw for two touchdown and nearly 260 yards in the first half to lead Tampa past Cleveland.

Adam Humphries had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

The Bucs led 27-3 before the Browns scored late in the first half on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Robert Griffin III to Josh Gordon.