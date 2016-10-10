Colts hang on to beat Bears

Scoreboard Indianapolis 29, Chicago 23 Tennessee 30, Miami 17 Pittsburgh 31, N.Y. Jets 13 Minnesota 31, Houston 13 Detroit 24, Philadelphia 23 Washington 16, Baltimore 10 New England 33, Cleveland 13 Atlanta 23, Denver 16 Dallas 28, Cincinnati 14 Oakland 34, San Diego 31 Buffalo 30, Los Angeles 19 Green Bay 23, N.Y. Giants 16

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts got Andrew Luck on track by playing fast Sunday. Now they’ll try to use the same strategy to save their season.

After hearing the clamor for changes all week, the Colts cranked up the pace, took their first halftime lead of the season and, yes, even managed to pull out a badly needed victory, 29-23 victory over the Chicago Bears.

“We needed to get off the snide and get a win,” Luck said after throwing a 35-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 3:43 to play to retake the lead. “We needed to get that taste out of our mouth. We needed a win. Winning cures all in this league.”

The Colts (2-3) had plenty of concerns all week.

Indy threw a changeup at the Bears’ defense, and Luck took full advantage by taking shots down the field and putting points on the scoreboard early.

The result: Indy had its first halftime lead of the season, 16-13.

But after bogging down in the regular offense most of the second half, the Colts switched back after Chicago took a 23-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter. This time, Luck needed only six plays to go 82 yards – the last 35 coming on the TD pass to Hilton that made it 26-23.

Luck was 28 of 39 with 322 yards and two TDs despite being sacked five times. Hilton caught 10 passes for 171 yards.

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer was solid in his third straight start and gave Chicago (1-4) a 23-19 lead with a 24-yard TD pass to Jordan Howard with 7:04 left in the game. The 94-yard drive was Chicago’s longest in more than seven years. Hoyer finished 33 of 43 for 397 yards and two TDs.

But after a late Bears fumble led to Adam Vinatieri’s fifth field goal, Hoyer couldn’t convert on fourth-and-8 from Indy’s 28-yard line.

“It is frustrating,” Chicago coach John Fox said. “It is a hard pill to swallow anytime you lose a game.”

Passing the test

When the Colts opted not to take their bye after last week’s trip to London, NFL officials were eager to see how Indy performed on a regular week. The Colts easily passed the test, performing even better than they did last week. The win could prove the long road trip wouldn’t necessarily create at a disadvantage if London hosted more games.

Moving on up

Frank Gore continues climbing the NFL’s career rushing list. On Sunday, the Colts’ feature back passed Jim Brown for No. 9 overall with a 16-yard run late in the first quarter. Brown retired in 1965 with 12,312 yards, a league record that stood for nearly two decades. Gore had 14 carries for 75 yards Sunday, giving him 12,367. In five games, Gore has passed five Hall of Famers and Edgerrin James, the Colts’ career rushing leader.

Howard’s start

Howard has established himself as a key component in the Bears’ offense. The rookie from IU ran 16 times for 118 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards and a score in his second straight start. Since Jeremy Langford, the starter went down with an ankle injury in Week 3, Howard has posted back-to-back 100-yard games.

They said it

Bears: Hoyer talking about an uncovered Howard before Indy called timeout: “I was trying to get the ball snapped. They were messed up. But they called timeout before we could get set.”

Colts: Luck on Gore’s milestone: “You won’t find a guy who loves football more than Frank Gore. He’s a beautiful teammate, a great locker room guy. And to pass Jim Brown, that’s great. My dad grew up in Cleveland and so he always used to talk about Jim Brown.”