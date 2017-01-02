Colts legend ends career with a victory

Scoreboard Minnesota 38, Chicago 10 Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 10 New England 35, Miami 14 N.Y. Jets 30, Buffalo 10 Philadelphia 27, Dallas 13 Indianapolis 24, Jacksonville 20 Tampa Bay 17, Carolina 16 Tennessee 24, Houston 17 Pittsburgh 27, Cleveland 24, OT Seattle 25, San Francisco 23 Kansas City 37, San Diego 27 Arizona 44, Los Angeles 6 N.Y. Giants 19, Washington 10 Denver 24, Oakland 6 Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis left football the way he wanted Sunday.

He got one more strip-sack for the record books, one more football for his family, and one more win for his résumé – even if he did have to thank a quarterback for making it possible.

Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle with 9 seconds left, giving the Colts a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that set off a frenzied postgame farewell celebration two days after Mathis announced he was retiring.

“You just don’t want it to end, but to be in position to say goodbye to the fans and the teammates the way they did, I can’t ask for anything more,” Mathis said.

The game had more impact on draft position than playoff position, and the final result may play some role in what the two team owners decide to do with their coaches.

Otherwise, it was all about milestone feats, Bill Polian’s induction into the Colts’ Ring of Honor and the departure of Mathis, Indy’s career sacks leader (123).

Unlike many of his former high-profile teammates – Peyton Manning, Dwight Freeney, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne – Mathis was able to go out on his own terms and received the kind of send-off the others did not.

There was a tribute video during his final introduction; highlights played throughout the game; a halftime hug from Polian; and a public postgame celebration with his wife and children on the field.

“This is the only fitting ending for one of the greatest players of all time, one of the greatest pass rushers of all time and probably one of the greatest teammates of all time,” Luck said after going 24 of 40 with 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Luck rallied the Colts from a 17-0 halftime deficit by leading them to two third-quarter touchdowns and then, with no timeouts and down 20-17, took Indy (8-8) on a season-closing 75-yard TD drive that ended with the TD pass to Doyle. It took 84 seconds and left Jacksonville (3-13), which had just taken a 20-17 lead with 1:33 to go, with barely enough time for one miracle play.

Mathis’ teammates snuffed that out as time expired.

Milestone year

Colts running back Frank Gore added to his incredible season by rushing for 62 yards, giving him 1,026 this season. He became the fourth player in league history to rush for 1,000 yards at age 33 or older and the oldest since 35-year-old John Riggins did it in 1984. Gore is 33.

Gore joins Emmitt Smith, Curtis Martin, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders as the only players with nine or more 1,000-yard seasons.