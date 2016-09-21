Colts lose WR Moncrief for 4-6 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts receiver Donte Moncrief is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured left shoulder blade.

Moncrief was injured during the first half of Sunday's loss at Denver and did not return.

With Moncrief out, receivers T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett will be asked to do more. Hilton has been to two straight Pro Bowls, while Dorsett was Indy's first-round draft pick in 2015.

The only other receivers on Indy's roster — Quan Bray, Chester Rogers and Devin Smith — have combined for eight catches in the NFL. Smith, who was signed Wednesday, had seven receptions with Dallas during 2014 and 2015.