Colts release injured cornerback

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts put cornerback D’Joun Smith on the waived-injured list Friday, one day before all NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 players.

If Smith clears waivers, he will go on Indianapolis’ injured reserve list.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Smith was a third-round draft pick in 2015 but played in only four games last season before finishing the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Coach Chuck Pagano expected Smith to challenge veteran Darius Butler to be the extra cornerback in nickel packages this season. He was initially slowed at training camp as he tried to return from the bad knee, before being sidelined with the ankle injury that prompted his release.

Watt could play against Bears

Houston coach Bill O’Brien says that injured star J.J. Watt is feeling much better and that it “looks decent” for him to play in the season opener against Chicago on Sept. 11.

Watt missed the entire preseason on the physically unable to perform list after having back surgery in July. Last year’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year has started every game in his five-year career.

Elsewhere

New England defensive end Rob Ninkovich, a former Purdue player, has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Ninkovich will not be eligible to return to the Patriots’ active roster until Oct. 3 following the team’s game against Buffalo. …

Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter, running back Bishop Sankey and running back Dexter McCluster were among 20 players released ahead of today’s mandatory cutdown to 53 players. …

Cincinnati released safety Jimmy Wilson. . … Former Washington defensive lineman Stephen Paea says he has signed with Cleveland. ...

Linebacker Manny Lawson and fullback Jerome Felton were released by Buffalo. ... Kansas City sent cornerback Marcus Cooper to Arizona for an undisclosed draft pick.