Colts trim roster to 53 on cut-down day

INDIANAPOLIS – Inside linebacker Nate Irving and running back Stevan Ridley were among the players cut by the Colts on Saturday.

Irving was hobbled by injuries most of last season. Ridley was signed Aug. 28 and played in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

To reach the roster limit of 53 players, Indianapolis placed three players – cornerback Tevin Mitchell, outside linebacker Ron Thompson and offensive linemen Hugh Thornton – on injured reserve.

They also waived defensive linemen Sterling Bailey and Kelcy Quarles; linebackers Trevor Bates and Earl Okine; safeties Alden Darby, Lee Hightower and Stefan McClure; cornerbacks Tay Glover-Wright and Christopher Milton; receivers MeKale McKay and Tevaun Smith; and offensive linemen Kitt O’Brien, Adam Redmond, Mitchell Van Dyk and Jeremy Vujnovich.

Bates may have been the biggest surprise. He was a seventh-round draft pick in this year’s draft and played well in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Indianapolis also put cornerback D’Joun Smith, a third-round draft pick in 2015, on the waived-injured list. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.

The Colts had some tough calls to make because of a rash of short-term injuries that left them extremely thin in the secondary and on the offensive line. Indianapolis’ top five cornerbacks were held out of Thursday’s game because of injuries, and all but one of the five played in the previous game.

Right tackle Joe Reitz missed the last two preseason games with a back injury, and left guard Jack Mewhort is expected to miss another three weeks after injuring his knee in the loss to Philadelphia.

The Colts extended the NFL’s longest active streak of having an undrafted rookie make the opening day roster to 18 seasons. Running back Josh Ferguson, linebacker Curt Maggitt, receiver Chester Rogers and cornerback Frankie Williams all made the cut.

Today, the Colts and the rest of the league can start adding players to the 10-man practice squad.

Bears cuts

Chicago outside linebacker Pernell McPhee will start the season on the physically unable to perform list and miss at least the first six games because of a knee injury.

McPhee is recovering from offseason surgery. He had six sacks last year – five in the first seven games.

The move was one of several as the Bears trimmed their roster to 53 before Saturday’s deadline.

Receiver Marc Mariani and running back Jacquizz Rodgers were among six players who had their contracts terminated. The Bears waived 12 players, including rookie receiver Daniel Braverman.

They also waived defensive end Ego Ferguson and outside linebacker Danny Mason with injury settlements and placed receiver Marquess Wilson on the PUP list.