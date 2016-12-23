Eagles defense keep Giants from claiming playoff spot

PHILADELPHIA – The New York Giants will have to wait to make the playoffs.

Malcolm Jenkins had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a five-game slide by beating the Giants 24-19 on Thursday night. The loss handed Dallas the NFC East title and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

It also put the Giants (10-5) in a more difficult spot for ending their four-season playoff drought. They still own the top wild-card position heading into their finale at Washington.

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, then returned from being examined for a concussion in the fourth quarter to guide a drive to Caleb Sturgis’ 41-yard field goal. After New York’s Robbie Gould made his fourth field goal, Philadelphia (5-9) held on downs with just under two minutes remaining.

The Giants got the ball back with 1:31 left, and Terrence Brooks intercepted to clinch it with 5 seconds to go.

Eli Manning was inconsistent with his throws all night. On Jenkins’ second interception, the throw was woefully short.

Right tackle Lane Johnson’s return from a 10-game suspension paid dividends immediately. Twice Johnson wiped out the left side of New York’s defensive line, with his block helping spring Darren Sproles for a 25-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

It was 14-0 1:28 later when Manning’s short pass to Will Tye was way too soft. Jenkins cut in front of the tight end, then romped down the right side for a 34-yard score.

The current Giants’ offense isn’t built for big comebacks, and now New York needed one. Manning hit Odell Beckham Jr. on a 30-yard play that highlighted an 80-yard drive to Gould’s 35-yard field goal. But Manning also made two inaccurate throws in that series.