Edelman's catches a catch for Pats

HOUSTON – You could say the Super Bowl owed ’em one. Julian Edelman was the man to collect.

The Patriots receiver made a catch for the highlight reels Sunday – a once-in-a-lifetime grab that punctuated New England’s record-setting Super Bowl comeback, and one every bit as amazing as what David Tyree of the Giants did nine years earlier to break all those Patriots’ hearts.

The catch was the highlight of New England’s 91-yard drive that tied the game on the way to a come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over Atlanta.

Edelman somehow got his hands pinned up against, and then underneath, a Tom Brady pass that bounced off Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford’s hands, hit off his knee, his shin, then tried to hit the turf.

Review upheld the 23-yard reception, the video clearly showing Edelman, with his red-gloved hands, first pinning the ball against Alford’s foot, then getting his hands underneath the pigskin as it bounced off the defender.

It gave New England the ball at the Atlanta 41 with 2:03 left in regulation, and the rest of this game almost felt academic.

The Patriots, who trailed by three touchdowns in the first half, scored the last five times they had the ball, including on James White’s game-winning 2-yard run to cap an easy 75-yard drive on the first possession of overtime.

It gave Brady and the Patriots title No. 5 – a number that would’ve been bigger had it not been for what the Giants did to them nine seasons ago.

Then, it was Eli Manning somehow breaking away from a sack and heaving the ball downfield to Tyree, the near-forgotten receiver who somehow pinned the ball against his helmet and came down for the catch. That was the highlight play of the winning drive that ended New England’s quest for an undefeated season and kept the Patriots stuck on three titles.

He finished with five catches for 87 yards, none more impactful than the 23 he gained on his catch that gave New England the momentum for good.

Record bets

A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books.

Sports books around the city said betting was strong leading up to the game, with a good chance the action will top the record $132.5 million wagered on last year’s game between Denver and Carolina.

“I wouldn’t bet against it,” said Jay Kornegay, who runs the sports book at the Westgate Las Vegas. “It will be close, but I think we could easily set another record.”

The unidentified bettor who wagered the $1.1 million was a customer of CG Technology, which operates a string of sports books in the city.

Nevada sports books made $13.3 million on last year’s game, which drew a record handle.

Ex-ND standout inactive

New England receiver Michael Floyd, a former Notre Dame standout, was inactive.

Floyd, who was claimed off waivers in mid-December after Arizona released him following a DUI arrest, is inactive for the second straight game. Floyd sat out the AFC championship game to make room on the roster for Danny Amendola, who returned from an ankle injury.