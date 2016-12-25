Falcons claim NFC South title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlanta Falcons are back on top of the NFC South, capturing their first division title since 2012.

Matt Ryan threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, former IU player Tevin Coleman had 135 yards from scrimmage, including a pivotal 55-yard fourth-quarter TD run, as the Falcons beat the Panthers 33-16 on Saturday.

The Falcons then had to wait about 31/2 hours to celebrate when New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 31-24 to seal Atlanta’s first playoff appearance in four years.

“Coming into (training) camp we wanted the division,” Falcons safety Keanu Neal said. “As long as you own the division, you control your own destiny.”

PATRIOTS 41, JETS 3: In Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns as New England (13-2) moved a step closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Malcolm Butler added two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and LeGarrette Blount had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

Jets coach Todd Bowles, who was hospitalized Friday, joined the team and coached from the sideline.

CARDINALS 34, SEAHAWKS 31: In Seattle, Chandler Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift Arizona.

Seattle rallied from a 31-18 deficit, scoring two touchdowns inside the final three minutes to pull even 31-31. Jimmy Graham had a 37-yard touchdown catch and Paul Richardson’s 5-yard TD with 1:06 left tied it. Steven Hauschka missed the extra point that could have given Seattle the lead, but it didn’t matter in the end.

49ERS 22, RAMS 21: In Los Angeles, Colin Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining and scrambled for a go-ahead 2-point conversion as San Francisco overcame a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game losing streak.

Kaepernick rolled to his right while looking for a receiver before tucking the ball and barreling into the end zone to give the 49ers a sweep of Los Angeles.