Fast start, strong finish

Scoreboard Indianapolis 24, Tennessee 17 Buffalo 16, Cincinnati 12 Dallas 27, Baltimore 17 Detroit 26, Jacksonville 19 Miami 14, Los Angeles 10 Minnesota 30, Arizona 24 New England 30, San Fran. 17 N.Y. Giants 22, Chicago 16 Pittsburgh 24, Cleveland 9 Seattle 26, Philadelphia 15 Tampa Bay 19, Kansas City 17 Washington 42, Green Bay 24

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts followed the blueprint to get back into playoff contention.

They started fast and finished strong. They were creative with play-calling and fortunate enough to get a couple of good bounces.

And with the 2006 Super Bowl champs watching every play, these Colts did something to make the old guys proud: Beating Tennessee yet again.

Andrew Luck led the Colts to touchdowns on each of their first three possessions and the defense held off the Titans’ second-half charge for a 24-17 victory on Sunday.

“Love the way the guys responded, loved the way we started the ballgame. We went out and put 21 quick points on the board. The defense was outstanding,” coach Chuck Pagano said after Indy moved into second in the AFC South.

The Colts (5-5) have won back-to-back games for the first time all season – and for the first time they no longer have a losing record.

If Houston loses tonight in Mexico City, the Colts would be one game out of the division lead and potentially in position to win the title by winning their final two division games in Indy.

The Colts have won 11 straight against Tennessee ­(5-6) and still have not lost to the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008.

“It’s not about the streak, it’s not about here. It’s not about … somebody asked me something about their helmets. It’s not that,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. “This was a team that played better than we did today, coached better than we did today.”

Even as the script changed.

Luck led usually slow-starting Indy on three straight touchdown drives to open the game.

The second was set up when Frank Gore took the snap, ran left and flipped the ball to Luck who had lined up at receiver. Luck looked up the field and spotted the wide-open Gore for a 49-yard pass play.

Indy made it 21-0 when T.Y. Hilton caught a pass that slipped right through the fingers of Titans cornerback Perrish Cox. Afterward, Cox looked around in dismay.

Tennessee answered with a 3-yard TD pass from Marcus Mariota to DeMarco Murray in the final minute of the first half, a 34-yard TD pass from Mariota to Tajae Sharpe and a 47-yard field goal from Ryan Succop to make it 21-17.

But Adam Vinatieri answered with a 49-yard field goal and the Titans’ last gasp ended when Murray was stopped for no gain at the Colts 19-yard line with 2:42 left.

“What a great stop, what a gritty fourth-down stop by the defense to win the game,” Luck said.

Luck was 15 of 28 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Hilton finished with five catches for 97 yards.

Notes: Vinatieri’s NFL record streak of consecutive field goals ended at 44 when a 42-yarder sailed wide right. … Murray, the 2014 rushing champion, reached the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career. He ran 20 times for 70 yards to give him exactly 1,000.