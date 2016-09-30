Green, Bengals rout Dolphins

CINCINNATI – Bengals receiver A.J. Green followed his disappointing game with a dominating one – 173 yards and a touchdown – and the Cincinnati defense that was inspired by Vontaze Burfict’s return clamped down on the Miami Dolphins for a 22-7 victory Thursday night.

The Bengals (3-1) rebounded from a 29-17 home loss to Denver on Sunday with a solid all-around game against a depleted team.

Green led the way, beating the Dolphins (1-3) on every type of route.

During the first three quarters, Green had 166 yards on catches while Miami had 152 total yards. Mike Nugent kicked a season-high five field goals for Cincinnati.

The Dolphins were missing four starting offensive linemen, two linebackers, running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron. They had one big play – Ryan Tannehill threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills – but couldn’t do anything else on offense.