He's voice of authority in DC

ASHBURN, Va. – When the Washington Redskins navigated the difficult process of replacing Robert Griffin III with Kirk Cousins as their starting quarterback a year ago, Matt Cavanaugh was the man in the middle of it.

Griffin, Cousins and veteran Colt McCoy all wanted to start. Only one could, so Cavanaugh had heart-to-heart conversations about the situation. Cousins threw for 4,166 yards and 26 touchdowns and led the Redskins to the NFC East title. Afterward, McCoy called Cavanaugh the team MVP for his stability and oversight.

“His ability to be the voice in our room, to take away the distractions, the things that went on and all that and for him to help Kirk the way that he did and silence a lot of things that could’ve got out or went wrong, Cav did a great job,” McCoy said. “Cav really deserves a lot of credit for the way Kirk played and the way that our room was handled throughout the year.”

Cavanaugh, Washington’s quarterbacks coach, played 13 seasons in the NFL and has coached at the pro and college levels for more than two decades.

In Cousins the unquestioned starter, McCoy the entrenched backup and rookie Nate Sudfeld the long-term project, Cavanaugh must tailor his message to three very different quarterbacks.

“He played with Hall of Famers, played in multiple organizations, won Super Bowls,” Cousins said. “He’s coached Pro Bowlers, he’s coached Hall of Famers and he knows what it looks like.”

Cavanaugh was offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens in 2000 with Trent Dilfer, and he coached Steve Young with the San Francisco 49ers in 1996.

Cavanaugh has devoted a lot of his time to Sudfeld, a sixth-round pick out of Indiana University.

“He was very successful as a player so he automatically has that credibility and he can really relate to us,” Sudfeld said. “There’s some things where he’s like, ‘I know how it’s difficult, you’ve just got to work through it on a certain read or a throw.’ It’s really good to have that insight.”

Moves allow Colts to finalize roster

The Indianapolis Colts finalized their roster by claiming safety Matthias Farley and cornerback Neiko Thorpe off waivers. Farley, an undrafted rookie, was cut by Arizona. Thorpe played in 37 games with Kansas City and Oakland, but was cut by the Raiders.To clear space on the active roster, Indy released cornerback Jalil Brown and tight end Chase Coffman.

Houston’s Watt passes physical

J.J. Watt passed his physical and will return to practice today, a good sign that he’ll be ready for Houston’s opener against Chicago this Sunday. Watt missed all of training camp after surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back in July. Watt, the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons, hasn’t missed a game in his five-year career.

Bengals claim QB off waivers

The Bengals claimed rookie Jeff Driskel off waivers from San Francisco, giving them a No. 3 quarterback. Driskel, from Louisiana Tech, played in four preseason games for the 49ers and went 15 of 31 for 132 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The move came a day after the Bengals waived Keith Wenning, who was their third-string quarterback last season behind Andy Dalton and AJ McCarron.

Reports: Bears release Gould

The Bears released kicker Robbie Gould and signed ex-Packers Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, according to media reports, while the kicking duties will reportedly now be handled by Connor Barth.

Gould had been the Bears’ kicker since 2005 and was the team’s longest-tenured player. He was scheduled to make $2.9 million this season.

Last season, Gould made 33 of 39 field goals and 28 of 29 extra-point attempts.

Sitton’s cut by the Packers on Saturday was a surprise and, according to the Sporting News, his deal with Chicago is for three years.