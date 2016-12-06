Heisman winner Salaam found dead in Colorado park

BOULDER, Colo. – Authorities say 1994 Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam has been found dead in a Colorado park.

The Boulder County coroner's office said Tuesday that it was still investigating the cause of the death of the 42-year-old Salaam.

The body of the one-time running back was found Monday at Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder.

Salaam led Colorado to one of its best seasons in 1994, when the Buffaloes went 11-1.

He had a terrific rookie season with the Chicago Bears in 1995, rushing for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But he only scored three times in the next two years and he played his last game in 1999 with the Cleveland Browns.