Irsay: 'We have to reprove ourselves'

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay mapped out his expectations for the 2016 season this week.

He believes the offense will have to hold its own until the defense gets healthy. He expects franchise quarterback Andrew Luck to take fewer hits. And, of course, he thinks Indianapolis should still be playing after Jan. 1.

“We all sit here wondering what will be the development of this team – who will the Colts be?” Irsay said, explaining a long-term vision just before four Colts players and four pro golfers teed off for a 3-hole golf tournament at the team complex. “I’m optimistic. I believe we can get to the top of Mount Everest and we can plant that Colts’ flag.”

It’s a bold mission for a team that stumbled to 8-8 in 2015, missing the playoffs after starting the year as a trendy Super Bowl pick.

And Irsay is betting big he’s right.

In January, he re-signed coach Chuck Pagano and extended general manager Ryan Grigson’s contract. Both deals run through 2019.

On draft weekend, Irsay stood by Grigson’s side and supported the notion of using four of eight draft picks on offensive linemen, including first-round selection Ryan Kelly.

In June, Irsay again ponied up, re-signing Luck to a $140 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in league history.

The Colts must prove they were wise investments.

“We tried to have a tougher camp so we could have a tougher team,” Irsay said. “This is the Indianapolis Colts and my expectation is that we will be playing in January in the playoffs.”

Irsay looked right at home on the golf course designed by his neighbors, Pete and Alice Dye, as he stared across the complex’s signature island hole. It was a design Dye borrowed from the TPC course at Sawgrass.

Both Dyes hung around to watch Kelly, tight end Dwayne Allen, punter Pat McAfee and kicker Adam Vinatieri team up with three players competing in this weekend’s BMW Championship at nearby Crooked Stick Golf Course.

But with Sunday’s season opener against Detroit nearing, the conversation turned to football.

“We have to go out and reprove ourselves,” Irsay said. “People are wondering who are they, who are these Colts? Are they a 7-9 team that needs more help or are they a team with a good mix of veterans and young guys who can go out and win the division?”

Once again, Irsay made it clear that the top priority is taking care of Luck.

With the influx of rookie lineman and the hiring of former Miami Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin, Irsay believes the offensive line will be improved, although he was concerned after Luck was sacked three times and hit three more times by Philadelphia in a preseason game.