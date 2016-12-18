Jaguars fire Bradley after 4th-quarter collapse at Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Gus Bradley, ending the least successful coaching tenure in NFL history.

Owner Shad Khan announced the decision following a 21-20 loss at Houston on Sunday, a game in which the Jaguars (2-12) blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter. Khan considered the move in late October, following a debacle at Tennessee on national television, but opted to keep Bradley for seven more weeks.

Bradley went 14-48 in four seasons in Jacksonville, the worst winning percentage (.225) of any NFL coach with at least 60 games of experience.

The Jaguars were supposed to be considerably improved this season, but now have lost nine in a row. It's the longest, single-season losing streak in franchise history.