Jets can't keep up with Coates

PITTSBURGH – Gaining Ben Roethlisberger’s trust can be difficult for any new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. But once it’s earned, it’s unshakeable.

Drops. Busted routes. Mental miscues. Roethlisberger can live with the mistakes as a receiver finds his way, particularly when the highs like the ones Sammie Coates provided in Pittsburgh’s clinical 31-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday are so giddy.

Coates sandwiched a pair of touchdown receptions around a very visible case of nerves as the Steelers (4-1) pulled away from the Jets (1-4) in the second half. The second-year wide receiver hauled in a 72-yard score on Pittsburgh’s first possession and cradled a 5-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. In between were a handful of grabs of varying difficulty Coates couldn’t quite corral and a cut on his left hand that required stitches.

Yet Roethlisberger kept coming back to him.

“He hurts as bad as anybody when he drops a ball,” Roethlisberger said. “But I want him to know … I’m going to come back to you. I believe in you.”

Coates finished with six receptions for a career-high 139 yards and the two scores. He is averaging 23.2 yards per reception this season and is just the second player in team history with a 40-yard reception in five straight games.

“I still left a lot on the field,” he said. “I’ll worry about what I left on the field and work on that grow from that, not what I’ve done because that’s part of my game, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Roethlisberger finished with 380 yards passing and four touchdowns against a New York defense missing star cornerback Darrelle Revis. Running back Le’Veon Bell added 158 yards of total offense, including a career-high nine receptions. Roethlisberger’s 15 touchdowns through Pittsburgh’s first five games are a club record. He did it on Sunday behind an offensive line that didn’t miss a step with right tackle Marcus Gilbert sidelined.