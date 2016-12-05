Luck, Colts looking to keep pace in AFC South

Scoreboard Baltimore 38, Miami 6 Chicago 26, San Francisco 6 New England 26, Los Angeles 10 Kansas City 29, Atlanta 28 Cincinnati 32, Philadelphia 14 Denver 20, Jacksonville 10 Detroit 28, New Orleans 13 Green Bay 21, Houston 13 Oakland 38, Buffalo 24 Arizona 31, Washington 23 Tampa Bay 28, San Diego 21 Pittsburgh 24, N.Y Giants 14 Seattle 40, Carolina 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The AFC South is up for grabs and the Indianapolis Colts are hanging in despite an up-and-down season.

The playoff run begins now for Andrew Luck and Co., with a game tonight against the lowly New York Jets, who are simply playing out the string in a disappointing season.

Not that the Colts (5-6) are taking the Jets (3-8) lightly. They can’t afford to, not with Houston (6-6) and Tennessee (6-6) ahead of them in the standings.

“This isn’t a deal where you sit there and hope and pray that something else happens,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “You have to control what you can control and we can control how we handle ourselves. … It’s going to be a huge challenge: on the road, hostile environment, you have weather, crowd noise, you have elements, you have environment, you have all that stuff that you have to deal with.

“Again, there is nothing better than being on that stage and we have to do our part in preparation to get ready to play a good football game.”

After Luck missed the 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving with a concussion, the Colts will have their quarterback back under center. Luck returned to full practice activity early in the week and needed only to be cleared by an independent doctor to play tonight.

“Sitting and watching is no fun,” Luck said. “Playing is fun. Practicing is fun. Winning is fun.”

That’s something the Jets haven’t done much of this season, although coach Todd Bowles insists that remains the focus for his team. That’s why he’s starting Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback despite a growing sentiment that New York should see what it has in Bryce Petty, who was so-so in a spot start three weeks ago when the veteran sat out with a sprained knee.

While the Jets are all but assured missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season, they are aiming for a strong finish.

“We’re all trying to win every game,” Bowles said, “whether we’re trying to get to 8-8 or whether we’re trying to be 16-0.”

Here are some things to watch tonight:

Fantastic Frank

Colts running back Frank Gore has been passing familiar faces on the NFL’s career rushing list all season. Tonight, he can do it again. Gore needs 30 yards rushing to move past Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett (12,739) for No. 8. He has already passed five Hall of Famers this year: Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk and Jim Brown. He also passed old friend Edgerrin James, one of the three non-Hall of Famers to appear in the top 15.

The others: LaDainian Tomlinson, who will be eligible for induction next year, and Gore.

Marshall plan

Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall caught a 1-yard TD pass against the Patriots last week, his first score since Oct. 9 at Pittsburgh – a span of five games without reaching the end zone.

He’s having a down year statistically with 49 ­catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns, far off his pace from last season when he had a franchise-record 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and 14 TDs.

Still, Marshall is moving up the career lists. He needs 59 yards receiving to become the 25th player in NFL history with 12,000. Marshall also has seven career 100-yard receiving performances on “Monday Night Football,” one behind Tim Brown and Andre Reed for third place all-time.