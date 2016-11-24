Luck is ruled out for tonight

Colts vs. Pittsburgh When: 8:30 p.m. today Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis TV: NBC Radio: 1190 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin guessed wrong.

He expected Andrew Luck to overcome a head injury and suit up for tonight’s prime-time game.

Instead, the Indianapolis Colts ruled out their star quarterback Wednesday after he missed practice for the third straight day.

The likely replacement will be the rarely used Scott Tolzien, whom Tomlin doesn’t have much tape on because Tolzien hasn’t played since the preseason.

But Tomlin didn’t win two Super Bowls without successfully devising contingency plans – and he’ll have to rely on that experience to win at Indianapolis.

“I just think it’s prudent for us to prepare for Andrew and then react to whatever may transpire that’s different than that, as opposed to the other way around,” Tomlin told Indianapolis reporters during a conference call before Wednesday’s injury report was released.

Indianapolis (5-5), of course, did a good job keeping Luck’s status shrouded because that’s how NFL teams operate.

And Colts coach Chuck Pagano didn’t drop any hints about his backup plan, either, when he told reporters Tuesday simply that the Colts had “options.”

The most likely scenario, of course, is that Pagano sticks with Tolzien.

Otherwise, Pagano could go with Stephen Morris, a practice squad player who was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, some combination of both or use running back Frank Gore in the wildcat formation as the Colts have done sporadically the past two games.

None of those options, of course, would be as promising as having Luck.

There’s no choice now, and Pagano can’t afford to fret with a critical game looming between two playoff contenders.

“It’s life in the National Football League,” he said.

Complicating matters is that Pittsburgh (5-5) has posed major problems for the Colts.

They’ve won the past three in the series, the past two by a combined score of 96-44.

Losing Luck, who entered the concussion protocol Sunday night after complaining of concussion-like symptoms following a victory over Tennessee, won’t help.

But with only four days between Sunday night’s diagnosis and tonight there wasn’t enough time to get him cleared by doctors, and the Colts finally made the decision to hold him out.

“You can rub dirt on a lot of things, but you can’t rub dirt on the brain so you have to be smart with that,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said.

Here are some other things to watch today:

Bling bling

Four days after honoring the Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl team, they will have another halftime celebration when former coach Tony Dungy and former receiver Marvin Harrison receive their Hall of Fame rings.

Both were inducted in August and were part of the title team and could not attend Sunday’s ceremony.

Brown and Hilton

Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton grew up together as youth-league teammates and remain friendly to this day.

Tonight, they’ll be chasing the same goals. Brown needs 93 yards to join Hines Ward as the second Steelers receiver in history to record four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Hilton needs 112 yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, something only two other Colts receivers (Harrison and Reggie Wayne) have done.