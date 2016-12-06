Luck sharp as Colts crush Jets

The Colts accomplished their urgent mission Monday night, pulling into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with four games remaining.

A 41-10 rout of the Jets at MetLife Stadium evened Indi­anapolis’ record at 6-6, matching Houston and Tennessee in the frantic pursuit of a division title.

Andrew Luck, after a one-game absence recovering from what he said was his first diagnosed concussion, completed 22 of 28 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Luck also ran three times for 26 yards.

All of the Colts’ other victories came by eight points or less. Their first blowout win began with Dwayne Allen, whose three touchdown catches, all in the first half, were more than he had all season. Overall, the tight end had four grabs for 72 yards.

Luck’s quarterback counterpart, Ryan Fitzpatrick, was benched by Jets coach Todd Bowles. He hit 5 of 12 throws for 81 yards and an interception before Bowles turned to Bryce Petty in the second half.

In the final minute of the first half, following Darius Butler’s interception of Fitzpatrick, the Colts nearly put the game out of reach when second-string tight end Jack Doyle reached the ball toward the pylon but fumbled it out of the end zone for a touchback that gave the Jets possession. With 29 seconds left, they chose to kneel and settle for a 24-3 halftime deficit.

It was 14-0 after the first quarter before Nick Folk’s 38-yard field goal early in the second got New York on the board. By the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors led 34-3.

Allen’s scores covered 7, 21 and 23 yards. Adam Vinatieri added field goals of 53 and 36 yards, Donte Moncrief had a 3-yard TD catch to make it 31-3 early in the third, and Robert Turbin opened the fourth with a 5-yard TD run.

Indianapolis tailback Frank Gore, who had 20 carries for 79 yards, passed Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for eighth place on the NFL’s career rushing chart.

T.Y. Hilton dominated the Jets’ secondary to the tune of nine catches for 146 yards.