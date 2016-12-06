Man who shot ex-NFL player charged with manslaughter

HARVEY, La. – The man who fatally shot ex-NFL player Joe McKnight has been arrested and jailed on a charge of manslaughter.

Jail records show 54-year-old Ronald Gasser was arrested late Monday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand has called a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the case.

Gasser was released last week without charges pending further investigation of McKnight's death.

Normand said Thursday's shooting was the result of an apparent road-rage incident.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff said Gasser handed them his gun and confessed to killing McKnight.