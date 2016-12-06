Friends and family of former NFL player Joe McKnight gather at the scene of his shooting death as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigates in Terrytown, La., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP)
The body of former NFL player Joe McKnight lies between the shooter's vehicle at left and his Audi SUV at right as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigates the scene in Terrytown, La., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Michael DeMocker /NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP)
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand consoles a woman at the scene of former NFL player Joe McKnight's homicide as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigates in Terrytown, La., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Michael DeMocker /NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP)
December 06, 2016 10:08 AM
Man who shot ex-NFL player charged with manslaughter
HARVEY, La. – The man who fatally shot ex-NFL player Joe McKnight has been arrested and jailed on a charge of manslaughter.
Jail records show 54-year-old Ronald Gasser was arrested late Monday.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand has called a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the case.
Gasser was released last week without charges pending further investigation of McKnight's death.
Normand said Thursday's shooting was the result of an apparent road-rage incident.
When deputies arrived, the sheriff said Gasser handed them his gun and confessed to killing McKnight.