Manning hits Cruz for go-ahead TD, Giants top Cowboys 20-19

ARLINGTON, Texas – Eli Manning threw for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Victor Cruz in his first game in nearly two years, and the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 20-19 Sunday.

The Giants (1-0) won the debut of coach Ben McAdoo after 12 years and two Super Bowl titles under Tom Coughlin while spoiling the first game for Dallas' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Because of Tony Romo's back injury, Prescott and Elliott were the first rookie quarterback-running back combo to start an opener for the Cowboys since Roger Staubach and Calvin Hill in 1969.

The game ended with Dallas in position for a roughly 57-yard field goal, but Terrance Williams didn't get out of bounds after a catch and the clock ran out. Dan Bailey had four field goals, including two from more than 50 yards.

Cruz, who missed most of 2014 with a knee injury and all of last season with a bad calf, broke free in the end zone for a 3-yard TD with 6 minutes remaining, prompting his trademark salsa dance.

Randy Bullock, kicking because of Josh Brown's one-game suspension, made the extra point for the lead after an earlier missed PAT.

New York beat Dallas in an opener for the first time in nine tries.

The Giants' defense, fortified in free agency, held Dallas after the go-ahead score. Then the Giants emphasized the run to use most of the clock, quite a contrast to last season when questionable clock management contributed to six losses late in regulation or in overtime in a 6-10 season.

Elliott was held to a 2.5-yard average (51 yards on 21 carries), although he had his first touchdown, and the only one for Dallas. Prescott was 25 of 45 for 227 yards.

Manning was 19 of 28 for 207 yards, including a 45-yarder to Odell Beckham Jr. set up the first TD.

DEZ DIDN'T CATCH IT

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant had an apparent 24-yard touchdown catch from Prescott overturned on review in the first half when the replay showed the ball coming loose as he landed and slid out of bounds in the end zone. Of course, the sequence sparked an immediate "Dez caught it/Dez didn't catch it" reaction on Twitter. The catch that wasn't in Green Bay in the playoffs two seasons ago will apparently live forever.

9/11 COIN FLIP

Former President George W. Bush, who was in office on 9/11, did the coin toss before the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game near his Dallas home. After tossing the coin, Bush grabbed the FDNY cap off the head of New York linebacker Zak DeOssie. The crowd roared when the giant video board over the center of the field showed Bush saluting the crowd with the hat and putting it back on. Then he whistled at DeOssie to get his attention and give him the hat back.

INJURIES

New York linebacker J.T. Thomas III was carted off with a sprained knee at halftime after getting hurt on a kickoff return on the final play of the first half. He didn't return. ... Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who missed all of 2015 with a knee injury, was out part of the first half with a hamstring injury. He returned and had a sack in the second half.