Miami QB sharp in rout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Matt Moore’s first game as Ryan Tannehill’s replacement was the best of his career.

The nine-year veteran stepped in Saturday night by throwing for four touchdowns in keeping the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes alive with a 34-13 rout of the New York Jets.

In his first start since Jan. 1, 2012 – a Dolphins victory over the Jets, with current New York coach Todd Bowles serving as interim Miami coach – Moore picked apart the mistake-prone hosts.

He hit Dion Sims for a pair of 1-yard TDs and Kenny Stills for 52 and Jarvis Landry for 61 in Miami’s eighth win in its last night games. The Dolphins (9-5) clinched their first winning season since 2008, the last time they won the AFC East.

Should Moore (12 for 18 for 236 yards) continue such strong play, they certainly can be optimistic about playing in the postseason.

The Jets (4-10) have lost as many games as they won in 2015, Bowles’ first season in charge. They also lost second-year quarterback Bryce Petty on the first play of the fourth quarter after he was squashed by Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake and had the wind knocked out of him.