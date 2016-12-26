No real winners after Raiders beat Colts

OAKLAND, Calif. –When the final whistle blew Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders felt like they lost.

The scoreboard told the story for the Colts, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the 33-25 loss to Oakland.

The pain for the Raiders might have been even worse. Quarterback Derek Carr broke his right leg in the fourth quarter, sending Oakland into its first postseason in 14 years with backup quarterback Matt McGloin at the helm.

“It’s tough right now,” center Rodney Hudson said. “Everybody is going to be down right now, but the important thing is for everyone to be there for Derek.”

Carr had been the major reason for the turnaround in Oakland after 13 straight seasons without a playoff berth. He threw three touchdown passes Saturday to give him 28 this season. He appeared to be on his way to another big win for the Raiders (12-3) when everything changed on one play in the fourth quarter, with Oakland leading 33-14. Carr was twisted to the ground on a sack by Trent Cole and stayed there for several minutes. X-rays showed a break in his right fibula.

“I wish I had that play back,” left tackle Donald Penn said. “I’ve been great all year, I slip up on one play. I’m mad at myself. I’ll be good tomorrow but I’m mad at myself. I wish there was something else I could do. I’ve never had a quarterback get hurt in my career. I’m upset right now.”

McGloin made six starts as an undrafted rookie in 2013, winning his first in Houston and then losing five.

“I’m ready to go,” McGloin said. “I know this team, these guys around me, this staff, this organization will do a great job of helping me out and embracing me. Just making sure we continue to move in the right direction.”

Andrew Luck failed to rally the Colts. Indianapolis (7-8) will miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

“It’s pretty much unacceptable,” linebacker Erik Walden said. “An organization like this, it’s like a requirement to get to the postseason, and we haven’t been able to do that, this year and last year.”

The game changed during an eight-minute span in the first half, starting with a Luck interception that Carr took advantage of for a touchdown pass to Jalen Richard. Oakland scored again to open the second half on a 22-yard run by DeAndre Washington. After a fumble by Frank Gore, Washington scored again for a 33-7 lead.

“That (interception) was a big, big, pivotal moment in the game and there’s really no one else to blame but me,” said Luck, whose season ends against Jacksonville.