Pack is back: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay rout Seahawks 38-10

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers routed the Seattle Seahawks 38-10 on Sunday.

Seattle's Russell Wilson threw a career-high five interceptions and the Packers (7-6) won their third straight game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They're two games back of first-place Detroit in the NFC North, but play division opponents in the last three weeks of the season.

Green Bay gained more than 300 yards in Seattle's first game without former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, who is out for the season with a broken leg.

Rodgers set the tone on the opening drive after connecting with receiver Davante Adams on a perfectly-thrown pass down the right sideline for a 66-yard touchdown. Cornerback Jeremy Lane slipped on the play.

The Packers also took advantage with touchdown drives after two other interceptions.

Wilson finished 22 of 39 for 240 yards and a touchdown. Two interceptions came off passes that deflected off receivers' hands, including one that caromed off Doug Baldwin's helmet to cornerback Damarious Randall.

It was a stunning turn for Seattle a week after blowing out Carolina 40-7. The Seahawks missed out on a chance to clinch the NFC West following Arizona's loss to Miami earlier Sunday.

Green Bay had a 21-3 lead at halftime, reminiscent of the way the Packers built big leads on opponents in recent dominant seasons.

The Packers needed this confidence-builder against a playoff contender. They look nothing like the team that suffered back-to-back blowout losses at Tennessee and Washington a few weeks ago.

Rodgers, who is playing with a sore left hamstring , finished 18 of 23 and left in the fourth quarter with his team leading by 25.

DEFENSE RESTS

Most of the focus about defense going into the game was about Seattle's league-best unit, but the Seahawks gave up a season high points.

The Packers dominated, mixing in a few blitzes and getting effective pressure on Wilson most of the game against a shaky offensive line. It was an impressive showing without starting linebackers Nick Perry (hand) and Blake Martinez (knee). Outside linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder) was limited mainly to passing downs.

ON THE RUN

Ty Montgomery picked up his first touchdown run of his career on a 1-yard carry in the second quarter. A second-year receiver who also lines up in the backfield, Montgomery has turned into a playmaking threat on the ground and through the air.

WRIGHT WRONG

Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright slipped on consecutive plays in the second quarter, and the Packers took advantage each time. He was covering Montgomery in the flat on a pass that turned into a 24-yard gain to the Seattle 9. He slipped again on the next play trailing Jordy Nelson across the end zone, leaving the receiver open for a touchdown pass and a 21-3 lead with 5:21 left in the first half.

INJURY REPORT

WR Randall Cobb left the game riding in the front seat of a cart in the second quarter with a left ankle injury. But he wasn't out for long, and the crowd clapped as Cobb dashed out of the tunnel back to the sideline a few minutes later. ... TE Jared Cook left the game with a chest injury following an incompletion down the left sideline with 1:55 left in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Packers: Begin their season-ending stretch of three straight NFC North games with a trip to Chicago on Dec. 18 to play the Bears.