Playoff-bound Chiefs roll past struggling Broncos

Tight end Travis Kelce continued his monstrous season with 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown Sunday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 33-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Already having clinched a playoff spot, the Chiefs (11-4) got a solid game from quarterback Alex Smith, who rushed for a touchdown and completed 25 of 36 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but he had plenty of help amid poor weather conditions.

Even nose tackle Dontari Poe, all 346 pounds of him, had a late touchdown pass to go with a sack.

Denver (8-7), which had started the season with four victories but has now lost three straight games, got 170 yards on 17-of-43 passing with one interception from Trevor Siemian.

En route to a 21-10 halftime lead, the Chiefs racked up 330 yards of offense. It was the first time since 1981 that a Denver defense had allowed more than 300 yards in a half.

With his team chasing the Oakland Raiders (12-3) in the AFC West, Smith got the Chiefs going with a 10-yard touchdown run. Then, rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a 70-yard touchdown run. Hill totaled 95 yards – all on six rushes.

After Denver’s Justin Forsett reached the end zone from 1 yard out, Kelce took a short and scampered 80 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, the Broncos got a 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus, who later lined up for another 52-yarder before taking off outside the left tackle for a run that went only 6 yards – 4 short of the first-down marker.

Kansas City improved on its lead in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

On the ensuing kicking by Santos, Kalif Raymond was hit by Anthony Sherman and it was recovered by Daniel Sorensen at the Broncos’ 36-yard line.

That set up Santos for a 39-yard field goal, giving the Chiefs a commanding 27-10 lead with 12:02 left.

Amid rainy and windy conditions, Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster suffered an injury in the first half and had to be carted off the field.

Both teams came into the night missing key players.

The Chiefs were without linebacker Justin Houston, who had missed a week of practice because of swelling in his knee. Houston had four sacks in his previous five games, all after making debut from offseason knee surgery.

The Broncos, meanwhile, was without safety T.J. Ward, linebacker Brandon Marshall and tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green.