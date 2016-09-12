Plenty to learn from in defeat

INDIANAPOLIS – We hold this truth to be self-evident on NFL opening weekend, that not all losses are created equal. They all hurt, but some are more like kicks to the stomach. Not hard to pick what Sunday was for the Indianapolis Colts.

“A game that was there to win,” Chuck Pagano said after the Colts gave up a 50-yard winning field goal drive to Detroit in 33 late seconds. “This is going to be a tough one to get over.”

If the bad taste and bad karma of last season are to be washed away, days like Sunday can’t happen.

“You don’t want it to set a tone for the season,” Luck said. “And we’ll work not to.”

Six takeaways from Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

No. 1. Honk if you’d like to play defensive back for the Colts.

It’s not quite that bad, but close, since the injury epidemic has not eased. Indianapolis, missing three key DBs, started the day with only eight healthy bodies in the secondary. Then safety T.J. Green went out with a sprained knee and cornerback Patrick Robinson with a concussion.

It means the defense is limited in what it can do. You could tell the way the Lions breezed down the field in the last minute. Until the regulars heal, or the replacements adjust, nothing else might matter.

No. 2. Hard to win without the basics. Tackling, for instance, which was stunningly bad. The Lions gained extra yards past flailing Indianapolis defenders. Or as safety Mike Adams put it: “The tackling sucked. Well, yes. There’s no science to it. We’re all in the league, we have to tackle.”

No. 3. Apparently, the malady of slow starts for the Colts is as incurable as arthritis. It has vexed them for years, and there they were Sunday, down 21-3 in the first half. That’s how they could score 35 points in 35 minutes and still lose. They are aware of the problem. They just can’t seem to fix it.

“I’m tired of talking about slow starts, I’m tired of being a part of slow starts,” Luck said. “It’s hard to win in the NFL. When you go down 21-3 to a team it’s that much harder.”

No. 4. We have another Pagano call to chew on. Driving for the go-ahead touchdown, the Colts called a timeout on second down at the Lions 12 with 1:14 left to plot further strategy. Had they run off more time, Detroit would have either had to use one of its timeouts or watch seconds slip away.

“We can look back and say it would have been nice to bleed a lot more time off clock,” Pagano said. Yep, people certainly will.

“If you’re playing Monday morning quarterback you say, `Well why didn’t they just run the clock out and score with three seconds left,’ ’’ Luck said. “In football I’ve found you need to score first. You can’t put the chicken before the egg or whatever.”

No. 5. There were bright sides. Luck’s back and passed the Colts into the game in the second half. So this is what a $140 million quarterback with a healed kidney looks like. Also, a main worry – the offensive line and its protection of Luck – put in a solid effort against a strong Detroit rush. Luck was sacked twice but clearly had time to work.

And No. 6. Now the Colts have to go to Denver broken-hearted with a banged-up roster. “They’re not going to feel sorry for us,” Pagano said of the Broncos. A third straight 0-2 start looks possible, and then the crisis-o-meter will really be ticking.

Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His columns appear periodically.