Plethora of issues await Goodell, NFL

With the Lombardi Trophy handed out and the confetti being swept out of NRG Stadium, another NFL season has come to an end.

Another season rife with controversy and remarkable performances and, for the first time in decades, apathy from fans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell may finally have the notorious Deflategate episode behind him, but he faces new challenges in both credibility and the health of the game.

The NFL has long been known as the Teflon League for its ability to shrug off or avoid controversies, such as steroids and concussions. Its public relations machine has been one of the best in pro sports, but it seems in need of repair. A recent wave in the past few years of domestic violence, health and safety of players and integrity of the game issues have chipped away at the league’s appearance of invulnerability.

Josh Boyd, an associate professor in the Brian Lamb School of Communication at Purdue, sees Goodell as taking a different tack in dealing with these issues.

“It seems to me that his strategy has not focused on PR. It seems to have focused more on control – being the final word and the ultimate authority figure in football, keeping players in line,” Boyd said in an email interview. “I think Goodell’s actions have focused on maintaining control balanced with keeping harmony between players and owners. So in some cases that has looked (from a PR perspective) like ineffective handling of issues. While some of that criticism is certainly deserved, I think some of it is criticizing actions that actually had other purposes.”

Control. It’s a good thing to having when driving a car but not so good when you’re driving a sports league. That’s when you need your passengers, the players, to give you directions so you get to where you want to go – to profitability, accountability and credibility.

Not pulling over for directions or generally asking for help is a sure way to get lost.

Goodell and the NFL seem lost, especially when to comes to concussions.

“It seems to outsiders … player safety should be paramount,” said Boyd, whose first publication about sports communication came out in 2000. “But from the owners’ perspective, players are expensive investments that aren’t making money if they’re benched. And from the players’ perspectives, they have well-paid but very short careers, so they want to maximize their earning during those few years. So I think the fact that really both players and owners want to see players back on the field has influenced the NFL’s stance.

“But this is probably a case where the need for control by the commissioner should have taken a longer view of the concussion problem and put the players’ long-term interests above their short-term interests.”

That view got cloudy this season as television ratings took a hit. Some attributed that to the presidential election while others attributed it to the social protests launched by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Or could be the audience is more segmented now.

Whatever the reason, the Teflon League isn’t so bullet-proof anymore.

“All entertainment is vulnerable,” Boyd said. “There’s increasing entertainment competition for a relatively stable audience. So yes, I think the NFL isn’t quite as invulnerable as it might once have been, if only because people have plenty of other entertainment options to fill their leisure time if they do get fed up with the NFL’s problems. And the recent and upcoming franchise moves (Chargers and Rams to L.A., Raiders possibly to Vegas) also suggest an instability that hasn’t been there for the last 20 years or so. Let’s face it: if all were well in the NFL, they would be adding franchises in L.A. and Las Vegas, not moving existing teams there.”

The Deflategate issue didn’t win the NFL any new fans, either. Goodell’s, and by extension the owners’, determined fervor to punish the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady for supposedly letting air of the ball during the 2014 AFC championships game dragged on for almost two years. The league got its pound of flesh as Brady was suspended for four games at the start of the 2016 season. The team was also fined $1 million and lost two draft picks, one a first-rounder.

But fans were tired of this epic folly after just a few months, another example of Goodell losing control.

“The best PR move probably would have been some sort of negotiated punishment for Brady and the Patriots that they agreed to accept and not fight,” Boyd said. “Even though purists in search of justice would have disliked a lighter initial punishment from the NFL, I think the PR story would have died down a lot sooner.”

But with six months of no football upon us, the league will endeavor to draw us back using touchstones such as the combine, free agency, the draft and spring camps to whet the appetite until training camps open in late July.

“In some ways, football is a sporting religion,” Boyd said. “Sundays are still important, but the object of worship or the assembly, if you will, is the game. And with the London games starting in the morning Eastern time, and Sunday night football in the evening, even more of the day is consumed by football than traditional religions that focus on Sundays.”

After this tumultuous period, the NFL needs this offseason to rebuild its image, mend fences with the players and set itself on a road to recovery.

Mark Jaworski is sports editor of The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at 461-8260 or at mjaworski@jg.net.