Rams fire coach Jeff Fisher after 42-14 loss to Falcons

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Fisher has been fired Monday by the Los Angeles Rams.

The team's coach since 2012, Fisher compiled a 31-45-1 record with the Rams and oversaw the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles this past offseason.

The lack of success on the field, capped by a 42-14 home rout at the hands of Atlanta on Sunday, spelled the end for Fisher. Los Angeles is 4-9 this season and has scored a league-low 194 points.

"Making a decision such as this, especially during the season, is one of the most difficult in sports," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said.

"I have great respect for Jeff as a coach, person, father and friend. He has worked tirelessly despite some challenging circumstances. He played an integral role in helping this team make history in returning the NFL to Los Angeles, and we always will be grateful for his commitment and dedication to our organization."

Fisher, 58, went 147-126 as coach of the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and helped that franchise in its relocation. He led the Titans to the 1999 AFC championship.