Sharper's Hall nod crushed

CANTON, Ohio – The inclusion of former NFL safety and convicted rapist Darren Sharper on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s nomination list shocked some people Friday and has started a national debate over who should be eligible.

Sharper, a five-time Pro Bowler, appeared on the list released Thursday because at least one Hall of Fame selector nominated Sharper. He also was nominated last year before he pleaded guilty in a case in which he was accused of drugging and raping up to 16 women in four states.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

Hall of Fame spokesman Joe Horrigan said there is no character clause in the bylaws

“This is not a character flaw, however. This is something even Sharper described at his sentencing as ‘heinous,’ ” Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy wrote Thursday on Twitter. “This is not someone who was mean to reporters or undermined his teammates or got in one too many bar fights.

“This is someone who has acknowledged he drugged women – notice the plural there – for the purpose of forcing himself on them while they were incapacitated.”

Bills fire OC

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Friday, a day after their loss to the Jets.

Roman was in his second season as coordinator. Running backs coach Anthony Lynn will take over.

Buffalo’s running attack has particularly struggled a year after leading the NFL with 2,432 yards rushing.

Around the NFL

The first prime-time game broadcast on Twitter reached an audience of 2.1 million on the social media site Thursday night. CBS and NFL Network’s numbers for the Jets-Bills game were 15.4 million on average for a 9.5 rating and 18 share. …

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $21,269 for his actions that led to his ejection Monday night. … Carolina guard Trai Turner was fined $9,115 for taunting Denver’s Chris Harris Jr. in the first half of the Panthers’ loss in Denver. … Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory will miss his second straight game Sunday while recovering from a “general medical issue.”