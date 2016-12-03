Smith spreading Christmas cheer

Jaylon Smith may reside in Dallas these days, but his heart remains in his hometown of Fort Wayne.

So the Cowboys’ rookie linebacker returned to the Summit City on Friday to give out gifts and bowl a few frames with children from the Euell Wilson Center. And it took place where the former Notre Dame and Bishop Luers standout spent a lot of time at and still frequents – Thunder Bowl on Lafayette Street.

Smith, in conjunction with the Euell Wilson Center and ISE Football, his local management team, gave out a gift bag to each of the dozen kids in attendance. Smith also gave some bowling pointers and showed off his form.

“The Euell Wilson Center has been doing amazing things for a number of years now, and for myself and my older brother, Rod, we were recipients of the Euell Wilson Award,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing to just have this opportunity to give back and create an opportunity for them.”

Rod, who is a member of the Cowboys’ practice squad, and Jaylon each won the Euell Wilson Award, which is given out annually by The Journal Gazette to the top SAC senior football player.

A second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in April, Smith suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament, along with nerve damage, in his left knee in January and has yet to suit up for a professional game. The team did activate him off the non-football injury list, but the likelihood he will play this year is remote.

“It’s challenging, but it’s a blessing to just be a part of a great organization and team,” Smith said of not playing. “Not playing right now is (seeing) things from a different perspective. I definitely appreciate the game.

“Honestly, the way that I am competing right now in my workouts and the agility running and the linebacker drills and everything I am doing, I am looking in great shape. For me, whenever I am cleared and whenever they say I can go, then I will go.”

So Smith has to watch as fellow rookies quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have led the Cowboys to an NFL-best 11-1 record with a franchise-best 11-game winning streak achieved Thursday in a 17-15 win at Minnesota.

“The vibe around the organization is there is so much camaraderie,” said Smith, who attends games in Dallas.

“It’s the same mission we have had. It is just being implemented week in and week out, and that’s something the world has gotten to see,” he said.

“(Prescott, Elliott and Smith) are going to be around for a long time, and when it is all said and done, I believe it will be the greatest draft (class) in history.”

