Steelers' Bell plows through Bills' defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Le’Veon Bell had no issues with traction in establishing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rushing record on a slick, snow-covered field.

Whether it was rushing to his left, right or up the middle, the Steelers running back scored three times and gained 236 yards rushing in a 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

For Bell, the wintry conditions were nothing more than what it was like growing up in suburban Columbus, Ohio.

“It was never a thing that bothered me, being cold or if there’s snow. It never fazed me,” Bell said, noting that goes for the cold-weather Steelers, too. “Our guys embrace playing in the snow.”

The Steelers (8-5) overcame three interceptions thrown by Ben Roethlisberger to win their fourth straight and improve to 8-5 and keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

It’s the Bills (6-7) who were unable to get a hand on Bell in having their playoff chances all but mathematically slip away. Buffalo is in jeopardy of extending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to 17 years — the longest since New Orleans ended a 20-year drought by reaching the postseason for their first time in 1987.

“It’s very hard to swallow,” cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said. “I don’t know how to take this right now. But it’s going to take some time.”

After scoring in the first half on 3- and 7-yard runs, Bell put the game away on the opening drive of the third quarter. He had nine rushes for 72 yards alone and capped the 82-yard drive by waltzing into the end zone from 5 yards to put the Steelers ahead 21-7.

Bell also had 62 yards receiving to account for 298 of the 460 yards gained by Pittsburgh. It was the second three-TD game of his career, and first in which he scored three times rushing.

Bell broke the franchise rushing record set by Willie Parker, who had 223 against Cleveland on Dec. 7, 2006.

“You set a franchise record in a snow game in December,” guard David DeCastro said. “I mean, come on. Of course it was fun.”

The mood was entirely different for the Bills.

The loss raised questions about coach Rex Ryan’s job security and quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s future .

Ryan was defiant when asked about whether he deserved a shot to continue on the job beyond his second season.

“What do you think I’m going to say? You’re dang right I do,” Ryan said. “It hasn’t gone exactly the way I wanted it to go, that’s obvious. But we have three games left and we’ll try to win every one of them.”