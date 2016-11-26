Steelers in playoff hunt by beating Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ fast start created big expectations.

A midseason swoon put all those hopes in jeopardy.

Now, with two straight double-digit wins, the Steelers find themselves with momentum as they try to charge back into the playoff hunt.

“We know it’s time for us to roll our sleeves up and show our identity, put our will on display, and find a way to do what we desire to do,” receiver Antonio Brown said after catching three touchdown passes in Thursday night’s 28-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Following Sunday’s 15-point victory at Cleveland, all the Steelers did was score touchdowns on their first three possessions, come up with two goal-line stands on defense and extend their winning streak over the Colts to four – the last three by a combined score of 124-51.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t have to throw much but was efficient when he did, finishing 14 of 20 for 221 yards with three TD passes. Brown only had five receptions for 91 yards, but the two he had in the first half broke open the game and the final one, with 5:30 to play, sealed the win. Le’Veon Bell ran 23 times for 120 yards and another score.

Indianapolis (5-6) was looking for its third straight win despite playing without Andrew Luck (concussion).

Pittsburgh, which was 4-1 before four straight losses, wanted to prove that the win over the Browns was not merely an aberration.

And while the Colts were playing short-handed, Pittsburgh’s victory could go a long way in determining whether the Steelers can hold onto or expand their tenuous half-game lead in the AFC North.

“I think we were just the better team today,” Brown said. “We did a good job with scoring points.”

Un-Lucky Colts

Scott Tolzien did a solid job replacing Andrew Luck. Replicating him was next to impossible. While Tolzien finished 22 of 36 with 205 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, he was stopped twice on third-and-goal situations from the 1- and 2-yard lines and then threw incomplete passes on the ensuing fourth-down plays. “That’s really frustrating because that’s seven points, 14 points, and that’s a big turnaround. You can’t win games if you can’t score from that short.” The Colts are hoping Luck will return Dec. 5 against the New York Jets.

Banged up

The Colts started the game without Luck or safety Clayton Geathers (concussion) and things got worse all night. Center Ryan Kelly (left shoulder) left on the first series of the game. Right guard Denzelle Good (neck and shoulder) left on the second series. By the time it ended, cornerback Vontae Davis (groin), receiver T.Y. Hilton (bruised lower back) and outside linebacker Robert Mathis (elbow) were all on the sideline.