Texans contain Colts

Scoreboard Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10 Detroit 20, Chicago 17 Tennessee 13, Denver 10 Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 20 Washington 27, Philadelphia 22 Minnesota 25, Jacksonville 16 Houston 22, Indianapolis 17 Carolina 28, San Diego 16 Miami 26, Arizona 23 N.Y. Jets 23, San Francisco 17 Tampa Bay 16, New Orleans 11 Green Bay 38, Seattle 10 Atlanta 42, Los Angeles 14 Dallas at N.Y. Giants, late

INDIANAPOLIS – The Houston Texans hoped to cash in on a hefty offseason investment in the offense.

Turns out, their rugged defense may still be the way to the playoffs.

On a day the Texans scored only one touchdown against Indianapolis, the defense forced three turnovers and stopped the Colts on fourth-and-1 with 1:24 left in the game to preserve a 22-17 win on Sunday.

“What the defense did is truly unbelievable,” quarterback Brock Osweiler said. “It was like a playoff game.”

Win a couple more, and it will be a playoff game.

By snapping a three-game losing streak, Houston (7-6) and Tennessee remained tied atop the AFC South though the Texans are better positioned because of season sweeps over the Titans and Colts (6-7).

The Texans won their second straight game in Indy after losing their first 13 and have won nine straight over division foes

This one sure wasn’t easy.

Nick Novak made five field goals, Lamar Miller ran 21 times for 107 yards and scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half for all of the points.

Osweiler, meanwhile, went 14 of 24 for 147 yards with no touchdowns despite twice starting drives inside the Colts 20-yard line.

Still, the old-school style played right into the hands of Houston’s defense, which picked off Andrew Luck twice and recovered a fumble after Jadeveon Clowney beat tight end Dwayne Allen on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

They finished it off by beating the Colts with a blitz that forced an errant throw on Indy’s final play.

Luck blamed himself.

“Bad plays, I mean those turnovers,” he said after going 24 of 45 for 276 yards with two TD passes. “We didn’t execute and you’ve got to execute to have a chance to win the game.”

After the Colts took a 3-0 lead on their opening series, they didn’t score again until Frank Gore took a screen pass and raced 18 yards to the end zone to make it 16-10 early in the third quarter. T.Y. Hilton scored on a 35-yard TD pass early in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 19-17.

But the Texans used nearly 6½ minutes on the ensuing drive to set up Novak’s 34-yard field goal, and the defense, as it did all day, held up.

“Was it perfect by any means? No. But we got the job done,” Osweiler said.

Moving on up

Gore and Adam Vinatieri continue climbing the NFL charts. Gore, the Colts’ top running back, finished with 74 yards from scrimmage to move past Terrell Owens (16,185) for No. 11 on the NFL’s list.

And Vinatieri scored five points, ending the day with 104 to extend his NFL record to 19 100-point seasons. He’s achieved that feat nine times since joining the Colts, a franchise record.

Reaching 1,000

While Houston ran 41 times for 185 yards, Miller reached the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his career. The milestone came on a 20-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. He has 1,012 yards this season — a pretty good return for a team that signed the free agent to a four-year deal in March.

They said it

Texans: “Our defense competes. Our defense is tough to beat with our secondary playing well,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said.

Colts: “We had a different play called and they did a nice job and they called timeout got it in right at the right time, took a picture of what we were doing,” coach Chuck Pagano said, referring to Indy’s final play. “They made a substitution and we called a different play and the executed it and obviously we didn’t.”