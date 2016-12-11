Texans take key AFC South matchup with win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Lamar Miller scored Houston's only touchdown and the Texans defense stopped Andrew Luck on Indy's final drive of the game to preserve a 22-17 victory on Sunday.

Houston (7-6) retained a share of the AFC South lead with by ending its three-game losing streak.

The Texans won for the second straight year in Indy, have won nine straight against division foes and got their first sweep of the Colts in franchise history.

It wasn't easy, though.

Luck drove the Colts (6-7) to the Texans 42-yard line with 1:24 left.

But on fourth-and-1, a blitz forced an errant screen pass to Robert Turbin and the Texans ran out the clock.

Miller finished 21 carries for 107 yards, while Brock Osweiler was 14 of 24 for 147 yards with one interception.

Luck was 24 of 45 for 276 yards with two TD passes, two interceptions and one fumble. T.Y. Hilton had nine catches for 115 yards and a 35-yard TD catch that closed Indy's deficit to 19-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The defenses made it tough all day.

Houston settled for five field goals, including twice after it took over inside the Colts 20-yard line.

Indy struggled after starting the game by driving for a field goal. They didn't score again until Frank Gore took an 18-yard screen pass into the end zone early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 16-10.

But the Texans answered with a field goal and after Hilton's 35-yard catch took nearly 6½ minutes off the clock before kicking another field goal to force Indy to score a touchdown.

MOVING ON UP

Gore and Adam Vinatieri continue climbing the NFL charts. Gore, the Colts' top running back, finished with 74 yards from scrimmage to move past Terrell Owens (16,185) for No. 11 on the NFL's list.

And Vinatieri scored five points, ended the day with 104 points to extend his NFL record to 19 100-point seasons. He's achieved that feat nine times since joining the Colts, a franchise record.