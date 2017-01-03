FILE - In this July 14, 2002, file photo, NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, left, chats with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during a visit by the commissioner to team's NFL football minicamp in Irving, Texas. Tagliabue and Jones are both finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fameâ€™s Class of 2017, the Hall announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 14, 2010 file photo, Denver Broncos safety Brian Dawkins celebrates a goal line stand against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Denver. Dawkins is a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fameâ€™s Class of 2017, the Hall announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2009, file photo, San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson celebrates his second touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in San Diego, Calif. Tomlinson is a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fameâ€™s Class of 2017, the Hall announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2011, file photo, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor (99) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami. Taylor is a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fameâ€™s Class of 2017, the Hall announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
January 03, 2017 8:42 PM
Tomlinson, J. Taylor, Dawkins are Hall of Fame finalists
BARRY WILNER | Associated Press
First-year eligibles LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Brian Dawkins are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also making the finals are Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.
Previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee is former Seattle safety Kenny Easley.
In the contributors' category, the nominees are former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.