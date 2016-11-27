Trevathan adds name to Bears' lengthy injury list

CHICAGO — The injuries continue to pile up for the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan suffered a right knee injury late in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans that coach John Fox said was serious.

He was injured away from the ball when the Titans handed off to Derrick Henry on second-and-5 at their 22 with just under three minutes remaining. Trevathan stayed down clutching his right leg and was tended to for several minutes before being helped off the field.

It was the latest injury for a team that's been hit hard all year. Chicago was missing a long list of players, including quarterback Jay Cutler.

Even so, the Bears cut a 20-point deficit to six in the fourth quarter.