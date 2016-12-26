Vikings' DBs went off script in loss

Just when it looked as if things couldn’t get any worse for the Minnesota Vikings, it appears there may be something of a mutiny in the locker room.

After the Vikings dropped a 38-25 decision Saturday to the Green Bay Packers – ending their remote playoff hopes – cornerback Xavier Rhodes confessed to reporters that he and his fellow defensive backs decided to eschew coach Mike Zimmer’s game plan to have Rhodes shadow Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the first half, choosing instead to do it their own way. The Vikings’ DBs choice to ignore their coach resulted in seven catches, 145 yards and two touchdowns for Nelson in that first half, as the Packers cruised to a 28-13 lead.

“We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers. Us as DBs felt like we could handle him,” Rhodes said, per the StarTribune. “That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, we never followed, so that’s what we felt as DBs. That’s what we went with.”

In the second half, Rhodes and company had second thoughts, and the fourth-year pro out of Florida State stayed with Nelson as instructed. Nelson ended up with two catches for nine yards after halftime.

“That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said of Rhodes, adding that he realized something was off when veteran Terence Newman approached him on the sideline asking to have a run at Nelson. “I said, ‘Do what you’re supposed to do.’ “

It’s just another link in the chain for this year’s Vikings, who were stranded for nearly five hours Saturday night when their team charter skidded off the runway at Appleton (Wisconsin) International Airport. The team has also seen a cavalcade of injuries to everyone from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to star running back Adrian Peterson to even Zimmer derail a season that began with a 5-0 start but has since crashed to a 7-8 record headed into Week 17.

Zimmer himself has not been immune. He missed a game after suffering a detached retina and his offensive coordinator, Norv Turner, resigned midseason. As Jim Souhan of the StarTribune points out, his “perceived strengths are taking a beating. In a crucial six-day stretch, his team gave up 72 points, lost two must-win games and displayed a lack of respect for his leadership.” Souhan adds, “Not long ago you would have named Turner, Rhodes and Newman among Zimmer’s most important professional relationships. Now one is gone and two appear willing to defy him.”

Zimmer saved the harshest criticism for himself.

“I need to do a better job. I haven’t done a good enough job this year,” he said. “After the season, I’m going to sit down and evaluate everything, not just the players and not just the evaluations that we do on players, but everything – myself included.”