Vikings: QB Bridgewater has dislocated knee, torn ACL

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings say quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left knee and complete tear to his ACL in a freak practice injury.

The Vikings made the announcement on Tuesday night, hours after Bridgewater was taken from the practice field in an ambulance to a local hospital. The injury to one of the team's most popular players left a franchise that entered the season with designs on a Super Bowl run shaken to the core.

Head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman says Bridgewater also suffered other structural damage to his knee, but there appears to be no nerve or arterial damage.

Sugarman says Bridgewater is expected to make a full recovery after a "significant" rehabilitation. He will have surgery in the coming days.