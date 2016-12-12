Vikings turn wrongs into a right

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Minnesota did.

The Vikings lost the turnover battle, failed to score twice inside the 1-yard line and allowed a fourth-down conversion on a fake punt. Those kinds of mistakes normally would doom a team. Not against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matt Asiata scored on a short touchdown run , Kai Forbath kicked four field goals and the Vikings (7-6) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-16 on Sunday, winning for just the second time in nine weeks.

“This was huge to win today,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “The situation we put ourselves in, we feel we have to win out. You can’t win out until you win the first one.”

Asiata had a chance to score three times, but he was stopped on a fourth-and-goal run in the second quarter and fumbled at the goal line in the fourth. Those turned out to be mere speedbumps against Jacksonville (2-11), which dropped its record-tying eighth consecutive game and fell to 0-6 at EverBank Field this season.

Sam Bradford completed 24 of 34 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t sacked and scrambled four times for 17 yards.

PANTHERS 28, CHARGERS 16: In Charlotte, N.C., Carolina’s defense forced five turnovers by Philip Rivers, recorded five sacks and a safety, and the Panthers defeated San Diego.

Cam Newton was a pedestrian 10 of 27 for 160 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception for Carolina (5-8), which snapped a two-game losing streak and kept its slim playoff hopes alive.

JETS 23, 49ERS 17, OT: In Santa Clara, Calififrnia, Bilal Powell ran for 145 yards, including the game-ending 19-yard touchdown in overtime, to help Bryce Petty and New York rally from 14 points down to beat San Francisco. Petty went 23 for 35 for 257 yards in his second career start.

FALCONS 42, RAMS 14: In Los Angeles, Matt Ryan passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Atlanta forced five turnovers in a victory over spiraling Los Angeles.