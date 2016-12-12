Tonight's game

Baltimore at New England

Records: Ravens 7-5, Patriots 10-2

When: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

The skinny: Ravens and Patriots are meeting on Monday night for first time since 2007. ... Baltimore has won four of its past five and entered Week 14 tied with Pittsburgh atop AFC North. ... Ravens have NFL’s top-ranked defense, giving up 296.1 yards per game. ... In six games at Gillette Stadium under Harbaugh, Ravens are 2-4, with their four defeats coming by average of four points. Baltimore has outscored Patriots 153-135 in those six games. ... QB Joe Flacco has passer rating of 115 or more in two of his past three games against New England. ... WR Steve Smith has 145 receiving yards and TD in past two games against Patriots. ... New England can clinch AFC East title for eighth consecutive season with victory and Miami loss or tie. It would be longest streak of division titles in NFL history. ... New England also gets a first-round bye with win, losses by Miami and Pittsburgh. ... Patriots have won three straight games overall and seven of last eight. ... RB LeGarrette Blount leads NFL with 13 rushing TDs. ... LB Rob Ninkovich has sack in three of past four games.

– Associated Press