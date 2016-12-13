Anisimov scores late in 2nd, Blackhawks beat Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK – Artem Anisimov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored as the Central Division leaders improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Scott Darling stopped 33 shots, upping his record to 7-2-2.

Artemi Panarin had two assists and Anisimov had one as Chicago got even with New York following a 1-0 overtime loss at home to the Rangers last Friday.

Jesper Fast scored for the Rangers and Antti Raanta, starting for the fourth straight game, made 24 saves. Raanta had won three consecutive starts, including shutouts in the last two. New York had won four of its last five.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.