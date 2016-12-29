Anthony Mantha scores in OT, Red Wings beats Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario – Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan's turnover to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

The Senators retired Daniel Alfredsson's No. 11 before the game. The 20,011 fans, making it the first sellout of the season, kept the celebration going as they cheered for their former captain — and also a former Red Wing — at the 11:11 mark of every period.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar scored for the Red Wings in regulation. Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up cheering for the Senators fan, made 26 saves.

Derrick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 26 saves.

The Red Wings tied it at 2 midway through the second period when Henrik Zetterberg fed Tatar a stretch pass to send him alone to beat Condon.

Notes: The Senators were without Zack Smith (abdominal strain), and D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Detroit C Riley Sheahan and D Ryan Sproul were healthy scratches.

